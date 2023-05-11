6m ago

Fort Hare killings: Accused will kill witnesses if granted bail, investigator tells court

Malibongwe Dayimani
The five men accused of killing Fort Hare employees.
Malibongwe Dayimani
  • The team probing the murders of UFH officials told the court it didn't have the capacity to monitor the accused, should they be released on bail. 
  • The investigating officer told the court he was opposed to the five men being granted bail.
  • He believed they would eliminate witnesses, should they be granted bail. 

If released on bail, the alleged hitmen arrested for the murders of University of Fort Hare (UFH) officials would kill witnesses and collapse the State's case.

This was the opinion of Sergeant Accasius Smitla Mokoena, who leads the team investigating the killings at UFH.   

On Thursday, Mokoena told the Dimbaza Court's magistrate, Mhlanga Bala, he didn't have the time or the resources to monitor the two alleged hitmen - Mthobisi Khanyile and Mthobisi Dlamini - to ensure they didn't interfere with the investigation.

Mokoena told the court the two men were trigger-happy and would shoot or intimidate witnesses. He said the State couldn't allow this to happen.

He said the two were either the actual hitmen or worked very closely with the hitmen who killed the university's fleet manager, Petrus Roets, and Mboneli Vesele, the bodyguard of the vice-chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu.

Khanyile and Dlamini were linked to the crimes via fingerprints lifted from an abandoned maroon Jeep SUV, which is believed to have been used to stalk Vesele.

"They knew the witnesses [in the initial case of Roets' murder] and wanted them killed. Evidence shows that they are a very organised, highly efficient group. That means there is a strong likelihood that they will interfere with the witnesses," said Mokoena. 

Mokoena told the court the brazen nature of the offence placed the lives of ordinary citizens in great danger. 

"The members of society will surely lose faith in the bail system should bail be granted," said Mokoena.

The prosecutor, Nceba Ntelwa, read out in court Mokoena's evidence from his affidavit.

"The applicants ensured that they armed themselves with unlicensed firearms to commit these offences. This above-mentioned firearms I have reasonable grounds or suspicions to believe that they have been used in the commission of serious offences in South Africa," said Mokoena in his statement. 

The State opposed the bail applications of the five men accused of being involved in the murders - Bongani Peter, Sicelo Mbulawa, Wanini Khuza, Khanyile and Dlamini.  

Khanyile and Dlamini, from KwaZulu-Natal, are the alleged hitmen that Peter, Mbulawa and Khuza had hired to embark on a killing spree against officials trying to block corruption at UFH.

Khanyile and Dlamini denied all allegations - and denied knowledge of Peter, Mbulawa or Khuza. 

They said this was their first time in the East London and Alice area, where Roets and Vesele were killed.

