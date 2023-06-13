Fort Hare killings: No bail for accused trio facing a string of charges

Three of the men accused of killing University of Fort Hare employees were denied bail.

The magistrate said evidence suggested the accused could interfere with witnesses, if granted bail.

He said evidence showed a pattern of planning and execution in the commissioning of the offences.

The Dimbaza magistrate, Mhlanga Bala, is convinced the men charged with the murder of two University of Fort Hare employees will "eliminate" State witnesses and cause delays to the trial, if released on bail.

On Monday, Bala denied bail to Sicelo Mbulawa, Mthobisi Khanyile and Mthobisi Dlamini.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The trio, together with Bongani Peter and Wanini Khuza, - who abandoned their bail bid - stand accused of killing University of Fort Hare fleet manager Petrus Roets and Mboneli Vesele, the bodyguard of vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu.

Buhlungu's bodyguard of five years, Vesele, was killed on 6 January when gunfire rained down on the vice-chancellor's vehicle at his residence in Alice in January.

Buhlungu was not in the vehicle, and was unharmed, but had to be taken to a safe house.

On 19 May last year, Roets was shot dead near his home in Gonubie while on his way home from the Alice campus.



Delivering the bail judgment, Bala said evidence showed that Peter, Khuza and Mbulawa had worked together to secure the services of hitmen to eliminate Roets, Vesele and other names of people appearing on a hit list. ALSO READ | The real Fort Hare killers are still out there, claims lawyer for accused hitmen Cops found a list containing 13 names of people to be assassinated, including the deceased and Buhlungu. Bala said the three vehemently denied this piece of evidence, but added that the court was not convinced the State's case was weak.

Bala noted that Dlamini, who is out on parole, had 13 previous convictions, ranging from theft to housebreaking, and four pending cases for possession of drugs and car theft.

He said it was likely that Dlamini breached all his parole conditions by finding himself on the wrong side of the law again.

Mbulawa had told the court he was a final year LLB student and his incarceration would disturb his studies when he was just about to graduate.



Khanyile told the court his absence from his three minor children, who live with their unemployed mothers in Umlazi and Amanzimtoti, would cause unimaginable long-term effects.

ALSO READ | The SIU just isn't up to the job of investigating academic fraud, says Fort Hare's convocation

But Bala said what had been submitted by the applicants as exceptional circumstances could not pass the test.

"I am, therefore, not persuaded that there are exceptional circumstances that permit the applicants to be released on bail or that the State's case is weak," he said.

Bala added there was evidence the applicants would make it difficult for the case to be finalised, by interfering with witnesses.

There is a pattern of proper planning and execution shown in the commission of the offences with the applicants implicated in each offence. This court is alive to the fact that the applicants are not on trial. But, in my humble view, the State doesn't lack a strong case.

The five face a string of charges, including two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, three counts of unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition, fraud, kidnapping, and two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm.

The case has been postponed to 21 August 2023 for further investigation.



