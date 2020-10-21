1h ago

add bookmark

Fort Hare SRC slams health dept for claiming cause of Covid-19 outbreak was linked to bash

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fort Hare University.
Fort Hare University.
Chris Gilili, GroundUp
  • Fort Hare Student Representative Council condemned the health department claiming that the recent bash was the cause for the recent Covid-19 outbreak
  • The nursing students are blamed for the outbreak because they were expected to do their practical work at public hospitals.
  • Taverns, pubs and even churches can be regarded as super-spreader events.

The University of Fort Hare Student Representative Council has criticised the Eastern Cape health department's reason for a recent Covid-19 outbreak among students, accusing it and the university of trying to deflect responsibility for the infections.

Media reports this week said that 30 students at the university tested positive for Covid-19. The university said this was after groups visited a tavern on 3 October, and a week later, big groups of students attended an organised bash.

The SRC accused the Eastern Cape Department of Health (ECDOH) and the university of being misleading about the cause of the outbreak.

"Indeed, there are cases currently active in the university and, as stated by the ECDOH, more than 80% of these are nursing science students, who are required by the [Department of Health] and sanctioned by the university to attend practical work at public hospitals," SRC president Siphiwo Ngcenge said.

"Therefore, they cannot conclusively say that the cause of the spread was due to some bash that students attended," Ngcenge added.

On Saturday, the university said students tested positive after alleged non-compliance to alert Level 1 lockdown regulations, claiming masks were not worn, social distancing not observed and no washing and sanitising of hands at a tavern in Quigney.

READ | Covid-19: 30 Fort Hare students test positive after nights out at tavern and bash

Director of Research and Development at the University of the Western Cape, Professor Burtram Fielding, told News24 that taverns, pubs and even churches could be regarded as venues for super-spreader events.

"However, social responsibility is just as important," said Fielding.

"Most of the students that have contracted the coronavirus will get away with minor flu symptoms due to their age and health; the wearing of masks should be emphasised," he added.

The university said two students who tested positive went home.

Fielding stressed that if a person suspected they might be infected, or might have been in contact with an infected person, they had the responsibility to self isolate for at least eight to 10 days.

"While they might be healthy, they are more likely to pose a risk to those at home with medical conditions or who are elderly."

"Although social distancing cannot be achieved at 100%, people should always wear masks when in public spaces, to minimise the risk of infecting others, or getting infected," added Fielding.

Meanwhile, Ngcenge also rejected claims that one of the students was only tested on Saturday and still awaiting her results, while the other one tested negative.

"We condemn the blame shifting that ECDOH and the university are currently doing, as they seem to not want to take responsibility for the outbreak," said Ngcenge.

Despite numerous attempts by News24, the ECDOH was not available for comment.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Covid-19: 30 Fort Hare students test positive after nights out at tavern and bash
Fort Hare places 2 staff members on precautionary suspension pending GBV probe
Fort Hare university vice-chancellor loses brother and sister-in-law to Covid-19
Read more on:
fort hareeast londoneastern capecoronavirus
Lottery
1 player scoops R353k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 6046 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 7128 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.28
(+1.02)
ZAR/GBP
21.39
(-0.35)
ZAR/EUR
19.32
(+0.75)
ZAR/AUD
11.58
(+0.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.16)
Gold
1927.95
(+0.93)
Silver
25.18
(+1.82)
Platinum
890.00
(+2.18)
Brent Crude
43.05
(+1.28)
Palladium
2412.50
(+0.96)
All Share
55404.79
(+0.24)
Top 40
50998.39
(+0.29)
Financial 15
10088.34
(+1.33)
Industrial 25
74860.71
(-0.93)
Resource 10
54569.68
(+1.45)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo