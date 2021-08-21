Forty-year-old man detained for Manenberg's cat killings

A 40-year old man has been taken in for questioning regarding the cat killings in Manenberg, Cape Town.

SAPS said the man will be detained until the investigation is concluded.

The Animal Welfare Society of SA said since they confiscated two dogs found at the suspect premises on Monday, there had been no more cat killings.

SAPS has taken a 40-year-old man in for questioning in connection with the Manenberg cat killings.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi told News24 that the man was "detained" on Friday and will remain in custody until the investigation is concluded.

Currently, 42 cats have been slaughtered, disemboweled, and thrown into the yards of local residents.

Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS) spokesperson Allan Perrins said coincidentally there have been no cat killings reported since the confiscation of two dogs on Monday at the premises where the suspect lived.

READ | Cape Town's 'cat serial killer': 2 dogs confiscated after CCTV footage leads authorities to suspect

"Both dogs, a Pitbull cross and a short-haired terrier cross appear to have adjusted well to their loving new surroundings and are sitting through the first of three independent behavioural tests this afternoon," he added.

Earlier this month CCTV camera footage of the pit bull and terrier cross attacking cats in the area led authorities to a suspect who might be linked to the ongoing attacks.

According to AWS, by dispossessing the suspect of his ability to hunt by proxy they have dealt the suspect a decisive blow:

Regardless of the outcome of a possible trial this represents a triumph for the besieged cats and beleaguered community who have lived on the edge for far too long.

Perrins added that before leaving the property where the suspect was arrested the team conducted a consensual search of the residence and found a tiny puppy amongst the litter and scrap material in the backyard.

"No-one claimed ownership, so he too has been taken into our care," he added.

AWS said they have progressed as far as they can with this unprecedented animal cruelty case today.