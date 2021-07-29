1h ago

Forum to oppose IEC's court application to postpone October's municipal elections

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
  • F4SD has accused Electoral Commission of SA chairperson Glen Mashinini of not doing his job properly.
  • The says the commission had ample time to come up with more solutions instead of postponing the local government elections.
  • Meanwhile, the commission is expected to go to court for permission authorisation to conduct the elections outside of the constitutionally prescribed time period.

Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) will be opposing an anticipated Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) court application to have the local government elections postponed to 2022.

F4SD president Mbahare Kekana also slammed IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini for not doing his job properly and called on him to resign from office immediately.

"Allowing the purported postponement will create a constitutional crisis and grant the ANC an illegitimate status in governing the municipalities. The IEC has previously conducted by-elections in November 2020 and May 2021 under the same Covid-19 conditions. This precedence should be allowed to continue in October 2021," Kekana said.

The party accused Mashinini of not being competent to deliver free and fair elections.

"This is based on the failure of IEC to timeously deliver on its mandate to advise Parliament, [and] more importantly voters, regarding the feasibility to hold regular elections," Kekana added.

The party's outcry follows advice that the elections, initially planned for 27 October, should be postponed to next year.

Last week, an inquiry chaired by retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke recommended that the elections be postponed on the basis that they won't be free and fair during Covid-19.

But Kekana said: "The purported postponement of elections requires a constitutional amendment and or the IEC to approach the courts to postpone the October 27 local government elections to around February 2022 as recommended by the last-minute commission, headed by retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke."

The party, which has participated in local government elections for more than 10 years, said it was disappointed that the IEC had failed to be proactive and advise Parliament well in advance that elections could be conducted under Adjusted Level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Kekana said:

Voting is a first-class right which cannot just be suspended. Our people who are deeply affected by the poor service delivery, corruption, factionalism, patriotism, unemployment, injustices, disillusioned people who sleep without food, water, houses, sanitation, and proper roads must be allowed to exercise their right to choose a new government through elections.

The party said there were alternative methods that the IEC could have adopted, such as e-voting or extending the elections to three days to allow drive-through voting.

"Covid is here to stay so we need to learn to live with it and operate within this unfortunate environment," Kekana added.

The party said it previously marched to the IEC and submitted electoral reform proposals, including a call for the "processing of the Dr Slabbert report, which was adopted by Parliament in 2004".

Kekana said the report recommended hybrid voting systems and direct constituencies.

Prescribed

Meanwhile, the IEC maintained its stance and told News24 it would urgently brief its senior counsel to launch a court application for authorisation to conduct the election outside of the constitutionally prescribed periods.

In a statement, released by spokesperson Kate Bapela, the IEC said it would immediately postpone the upcoming voter registration weekend, which is scheduled for 31 July and 1 August.

JOHANNESURG, SOUTH AFRICA â?? FEBRUARY 02: Justice
Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

"This decision is grounded on the health concerns, the current state of disaster, Level 4, and the epidemiological projections advanced in the Moseneke report. Furthermore, the current persisting high levels of Covid-19 infections and mortality in the country are matters considered for this decision to defer the voter registration weekend," Bapela said at the time.

"As part of the way forward, the commission will also consult with key stakeholders regarding the implications of the report. These include political parties through the Party Liaison Committee structure as well as key state roleplayers, including the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Local Government Elections and the minister responsible for proclaiming the local government elections," Bapela said.

The commission added that a consultation with Parliament, the South African Local Government Association and National Treasury would be sought on the financial implications of the recommendations in the report.

