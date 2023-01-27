39m ago

Four arrested after businessman from India lured to SA was kidnapped on arrival at OR Tambo airport

Iavan Pijoos
Four suspects were arrested after they allegedly kidnapped an Indian businessman on his arrival at OR Tambo International Airport.
PHOTO: Supplied/SAPS
  • Four people were arrested after they allegedly kidnapped an Indian businessman on his arrival at OR Tambo International Airport.
  • Police said the Indian businessman was lured to South Africa by members of a syndicate who posed as businessmen.
  • Several items, including cellphones, SIM cards, a firearm and money, were seized.

Four people were arrested after they allegedly kidnapped an Indian businessman on his arrival at OR Tambo International Airport, police said.

National police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said the victim was kidnapped last Friday.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the Indian businessman was lured to South Africa by syndicate [members] that [were] posing as businessmen. After kidnapping him, the men made ransom demands to his family in India," Mathe added.

Mathe said a team consisting of various police units was established, and on Tuesday, they traced the kidnappers to the Fordsburg area in Johannesburg.

She added that four cellphones, including the one used to communicate with the family, were seized. Police also recovered the victim's watch, driver's licence, a firearm and several SIM cards.

"A substantial amount of money was also seized, which was believed to be ransom payments," she said.

The four suspects appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Thursday on kidnapping and extortion charges.

"The victim is safe and is receiving counselling," Mathe said.

