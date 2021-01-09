Four arrested after drugs, gun found at their homes

Four people have been arrested in Cape Town on drug and gun-related charges.

Anti-Gang Unit members deployed in Ocean View made the arrests on Wednesday evening, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

"The members followed vital information about drugs at a house in Scorpio Road, where they seized substantial quantities of mandrax and crystal meth. Two women, aged 30, and a 29-year-old man were arrested for possession of drugs."

The team also searched a house in Andromeda Way. Officers discovered a .38 special revolver with ammunition concealed under the floor.

"The serial number of the firearm was filed off. A 40-year-old suspect was arrested for the illegal possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition," Potelwa said.

The arrests followed an incident in which a 25-year-old man was shot dead and his brother injured after three people shot at them in an alleged gang conflict on 26 December.

In response to the shooting, a large group of men torched two vehicles and damaged an informal structure.

"The efforts of the members are applauded as they ensure Ocean View remains safe after the area recently experienced gang-related shooting incidents," Potelwa said.

