1h ago

add bookmark

Four arrested after drugs, gun found at their homes

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Four people have been arrested on drug and gun charges in Cape Town.
Four people have been arrested on drug and gun charges in Cape Town.
iStock

Four people have been arrested in Cape Town on drug and gun-related charges.

Anti-Gang Unit members deployed in Ocean View made the arrests on Wednesday evening, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

"The members followed vital information about drugs at a house in Scorpio Road, where they seized substantial quantities of mandrax and crystal meth. Two women, aged 30, and a 29-year-old man were arrested for possession of drugs."

READ | Free State cops arrest three suspects in R1 million drug bust

The team also searched a house in Andromeda Way. Officers discovered a .38 special revolver with ammunition concealed under the floor.

"The serial number of the firearm was filed off. A 40-year-old suspect was arrested for the illegal possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition," Potelwa said.

The arrests followed an incident in which a 25-year-old man was shot dead and his brother injured after three people shot at them in an alleged gang conflict on 26 December.

In response to the shooting, a large group of men torched two vehicles and damaged an informal structure.

"The efforts of the members are applauded as they ensure Ocean View remains safe after the area recently experienced gang-related shooting incidents," Potelwa said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapswestern capeocean viewcrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
47% - 17131 votes
No, I will not
39% - 14414 votes
Only if it is affordable
14% - 5226 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.08)
ZAR/GBP
20.73
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
18.69
(-0.05)
ZAR/AUD
11.87
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+1.05)
Gold
1848.50
(+0.04)
Silver
25.40
(+0.10)
Platinum
1065.48
(+0.20)
Brent Crude
56.24
(+2.96)
Palladium
2360.54
(+0.64)
All Share
63519.18
(+0.76)
Top 40
58423.34
(+0.72)
Financial 15
12308.90
(+2.56)
Industrial 25
81562.03
(+1.18)
Resource 10
65240.32
(-0.64)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo