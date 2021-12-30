3h ago

Four arrested after Eastern Cape family shot dead in their beds

Nicole McCain
Eastern Cape police have arrested four men following the discovery of five bodies at a home in Tshisane in Tsolo.
Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais

Four people have been arrested for allegedly killing a family of five in their beds in Tsolo in the Eastern Cape.

Police arrested the men on Wednesday afternoon after the discovery of five bodies at a home in Tshisane on Wednesday morning.

Residents informed the police of the incident, said police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

"A family of five people, aged between 18 and 82, were sleeping in their home when the suspects entered their different rooms and started firing shots at them. The motive for the incident is not yet known," said Kinana.

A murder investigation was launched, resulting in the arrest of four men, aged 22 to 32. According to Kinana, they are believed to be from the same area.

The arrested men are expected to appear in the Tsolo Magistrate's Court on Friday on murder charges.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has commended the detectives for making a breakthrough in the case in under 24 hours.

