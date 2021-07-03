Four arrested after holding Western Cape family at gunpoint in their home

Four men have been arrested after holding a family at gunpoint during a house robbery at Silvertown in Malmesbury on Friday night.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, said shortly after 20:00 the suspects, aged between 25 and 33, held a 34-year-old man and his family at gunpoint and fled with household goods and the victim's vehicle.

Traut said members of the Darling police sprang into action, after the information about the house robbery in the adjacent policing precinct was broadcast over the police radio.

"The stolen vehicle was spotted and stopped in Soutdam Road and the four male occupants were arrested in possession of the stolen property and an unlicensed firearm."

Traut said the men were expected to appear in court on Monday.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, Western Cape police are searching for a group of armed robbers who robbed a retail store in Zevenwacht, Kuilsrivier on Friday.

"Members of the Flying Squad who reacted to the robbery were led to Makhaza in Khayelitsha where the stolen goods valued at about R100 000 were recovered in an abandoned shack," Traut said.

The vehicle used in the robbery, a hijacked VW Polo was also recovered, while arrests are yet to be made.