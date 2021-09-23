1h ago

Four arrested after shootout between police, JMPD and 20 suspected illegal miners

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
(Photo by Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
  • About 20 armed illegal miners allegedly exchanged fire with police who were looking for murder suspects in Slovoville.
  • Police were investigating the murder of two people in Slovoville over the weekend.
  • Four illegal miners were arrested after the shootout with police and two were charged with murder.

Four suspected illegal miners have been arrested after a shootout with police and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers in Slovoville, outside Dobsonville, Soweto.

The officers had been in the area on Wednesday, investigating the murder of two people when they were shot at by about 20 illegal miners.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said: "Our members were reacting to information they had received after two people were killed in the area. The information led them to Slovoville where about 20 armed illegal miners opened fire at our officers.

"No one was injured during the shootout. Our officers managed to arrest four of the suspects," said Masondo.

The four face murder and attempted murder charges.

After the shootout, police found a monkey believed to have been used by the illegal miners in rituals.

Masondo said the monkey fled before it could be taken away by SPCA officials. 

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar confirmed that their officers had joined SAPS in the operation.

