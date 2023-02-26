4h ago

Four arrested for allegedly murdering victim, throwing body in river and staging a drowning

Lisalee Solomons
Four people will appear in the Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court in connection with murder.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • Four suspects have been arrested for the kidnapping and murder of a 30-year-old man.
  • The victim was allegedly killed and then thrown into a river.
  • Police said the victim was alleged to have stolen money from his attackers. 

Limpopo police have arrested four suspects after the body of a 30-year-old man was found in the Olifants River, Limpopo by police divers on Thursday.  

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said people who were apparently covering up the crime had alleged that the victim had unexpectedly jumped into the river and drowned.

"Upon receiving information from witnesses, police investigations led to the arrest of the suspects who had allegedly killed the victim before he was then thrown into the river," said Mojapelo.

Police said that according to information the suspects allegedly went to the victim's father at Tswaing Village in Magoleng Ga-Mphahlele on Wednesday, 22 February at around 11:00.

Mojapelo said they were with the victim, who was bleeding at the time. 

Mojapelo said:

They alleged that his son had stolen money from them - he offered to pay them back on Saturday, but they refused and left with the victim.

"The suspects were ultimately arrested following a well-coordinated investigation that uncovered the whole scenario of a staged drowning," said Mojapelo.

Limpopo Police Commission Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said the speedy arrest of the men and the recovery of the victim's body by the SAPS diving unit was commendable and should bring closure to the family.

"The matter is now in the hands of our courts to ensure that justice is not only done, but must be seen to be done," said Hadebe.

The suspects were to appear before the Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court on Monday.


