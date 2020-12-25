29m ago

Four arrested for Sandton residential burglary after getaway car crashes into taxi

Lwandile Bhengu
Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA - July 24: the rank insignia of a police sergeant of the South African Police Service (SAPS) standing on parade prior to manning a vehicle checkpoint (VCP) in Sea Point to enforce the lockdown regulations and curfew of Disaster Management Act to fight the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on July 24, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Four people have been arrested in connection with a residential burglary in the plush suburb of Sandton after their car was involved in a crash on Christmas Day.

Police spokesperson, Captain Kay Makhubele, said the vehicle crashed into a taxi after police saw the "suspicious" vehicle and gave chase.

"The said vehicle was cornered after it crashed into a taxi. Police arrested the driver and three occupants. During the arrest, police recovered suspected stolen property believed to have been taken during the housebreaking incident. Four signal jamming devices and housing breaking implements were also seized from the suspects' vehicle," said Makhubele.

The four occupants of the vehicle, between 25 and 40-years-old, were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, house breaking implements and jamming devices. 

They were expected to appear in court on Monday.

