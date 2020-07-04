Four arrested for stoning to death off-duty Cape Town police officer

Four people, including two minors, have been arrested for the murder of an off-duty police officer.

Constable Mzuvukile Hlahleni was killed on 7 June after an argument with his partner.

It is alleged his partner's family, along with community members, stoned him to death.

Four people have been arrested for allegedly killing an off-duty police officer at his home in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, last month.

Constable Mzuvukile Hlahleni, 26, was stationed at Steenberg police station.

Following a protracted argument with his partner, Hlahleni was allegedly stoned to death on 7 June by members of her family as well as residents close to the family, said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

"The Hawks' National Priority Violent Crimes (NPVC) teams traced and arrested the suspects, which included two 17-year-old minors," Nkwalase said.

The four suspects, apprehended on Friday, are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder.