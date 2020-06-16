Four arrested in Limpopo for murder of 90-year-old woman and her daughter, 60

Four people were arrested on Monday after they allegedly killed two elderly women in Tshilwavhusiku in Limpopo, local police said.

About five suspects - aged between 24 and 46 - allegedly forced entry into a house in Gogobole village by breaking the window at about 21:30 on Sunday night, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

"One family member escaped unhurt. Nothing was taken from the house," he said.

"[They] allegedly started shooting at the family members, instantly killing a 90-year-old woman and her 60-year-old daughter."

The acting police commissioner of Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, commended the police for arresting the suspects soon after they committed the crimes. He also instructed that the remaining suspect be hunted down and brought to book, Mojapelo said.