1h ago

add bookmark

Four burnt beyond recognition in fiery car crash in Eastern Cape

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Four people were killed in an accident.
Four people were killed in an accident.
Getty Images
  • Four people were killed and five seriously injured when two vehicles collided head-on on the N2 between East London and Butterworth.
  • The four deceased were burnt beyond recognition, said Eastern Cape transport department.
  • A case of culpable homicide has been opened at the Komga police station.

Four people were killed and five others serious injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on the N2 between East London and Butterworth in the Eastern Cape on Thursday morning.    

The four deceased were burnt beyond recognition, Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

He said the accident occurred at 06:15 near the Nciba area.

"A Toyota Etios with four occupants from East London collided with [an] Isuzu bakkie with five males believed to be brothers, travelling from Butterworth. The vehicles caught fire on impact. Sadly, all four occupants from Etios got trapped in the vehicle as the fire engulfed their vehicle."

ALSO READ | 3 killed, 3 injured in Eastern Cape accident

Bingose said rescue personnel managed to rescue all five Isuzu occupants from the fire.

"They escaped with severe injuries and were taken to Frere Hospital [East London] for further medical treatment."

The suspected cause for the accident is still unclear at this stage as emergency services still gathering evidence and providing help to the injured, said Binqose.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Komga police station for further investigation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capeaccidents
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 12303 votes
No, I will not
39% - 10520 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4050 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.65
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
20.01
(-0.33)
ZAR/EUR
17.92
(+0.47)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.04)
Gold
1895.64
(+0.04)
Silver
26.37
(-0.95)
Platinum
1071.50
(+0.30)
Brent Crude
51.46
(+0.78)
Palladium
2447.49
(+3.94)
All Share
59408.68
(-0.38)
Top 40
54379.58
(-0.43)
Financial 15
12060.27
(-0.90)
Industrial 25
77900.52
(-0.33)
Resource 10
57575.52
(-0.32)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo