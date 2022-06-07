1h ago

add bookmark

Four cases of suspected measles detected in Gauteng, health minister calls for calm

accreditation
Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
  • Four cases of suspected measles were detected in Gauteng. 
  • Three were detected in Tshwane, and one on the West Rand. 
  • Health Minister Joe Phaahla called for "calm and vigilance". 

Health Minister Joe Phaahla called for "calm and vigilance" after four cases of suspected measles were detected in Gauteng.

The cases were detected during the last two weeks of May.

The health department said three of the cases were from Tshwane, "which means the City of Tshwane is experiencing an outbreak of measles". The fourth case was on the West Rand.

All four people are currently isolating and recovering.

The health authorities in the affected districts and communities were working towards identifying and conducting vaccination of contacts, the department said in a statement. 

Phaahla urged parents and caregivers to ensure their children were up to date with their vaccinations, in line with the vaccination schedule against measles and other childhood diseases.

Children are given the measles vaccine at six and 12 months of age.

READ | Measles kills 14 in Zimbabwe as 17 500 cases recorded in Africa this year

"Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus, which mainly spreads through infectious, airborne respiratory droplets from infected persons when coughing or sneezing.

"However, [the] measles vaccine has been in use for almost 60 years and is the best protection against this life-threatening childhood disease.

"It is safe, effective and available free of charge at public health facilities," the minister said.

Measles symptoms include fever, red eyes, runny nose and cough, which typically appear before the disease's characteristic maculopapular rash.

The department said children, especially those under one, may develop complicated measles, including pneumonia, eye complications, and, rarely, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain).

It added that unvaccinated young children were at the highest risk of measles and its complications, irreversible brain damage and/or death, especially in immunocompromised or malnourished children.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe phaahlagautengmeasles
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 6321 votes
No
53% - 7045 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.50
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.33
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.56
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,840.77
-0.0%
Silver
21.93
-0.7%
Palladium
2,012.50
+0.2%
Platinum
1,006.00
-2.7%
Brent Crude
119.51
-0.2%
Top 40
64,536
0.0%
All Share
71,120
0.0%
Resource 10
76,451
0.0%
Industrial 25
78,118
0.0%
Financial 15
16,254
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo