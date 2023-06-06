Four charged with R400m SA Express tender fraud in North West to appear in court in August

The case of four people charged with R400 million SA Express tender fraud has been postponed to 14 August for legal representation and pre-trial conferencing.

The accused were arrested in September 2022 and face 34 counts, including fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The North West NPA says Tebogo van Wyk was granted R500 000 bail, Nothando Dube R35 000, Sipho Levy Phiri R150 000 and R50 000 for Thabang Mohlokoleng.

The case of four people accused of being involved in R400 million SA Express tender fraud has been postponed to 14 August for legal representation and pre-trial conferencing.

Tebogo van Wyk, 40, Nothando Dube, 44, Sipho Levy Phiri, 39 and Thabang Mohlokoleng, 54, were arrested in September 2022 on 34 counts that included fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The accused include three companies: Batsamai Investment Holdings, Sevilex Investment Holdings and Lavao, Estevao (PTY) Ltd.

Van Wyk, Dube, Phiri and Mohlokoleng are expected to appear in the North West High Court on 14 August 2023 for legal representation and pre-trial conferencing.

North West National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the Office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions had also authorised more charges of racketeering to be added and for the case to be centralised, as some alleged offences were commissioned in the jurisdiction of the Gauteng Local Division.

READ | Former Mpumalanga NPA boss challenges authorisation for sting operation that stopped attempted bribe

Mamothame added the State intended to request an alteration on the indictment, which led to Van Wyk, Dube and Phiri's attorney requesting a postponement to engage with further particulars relating to the charge.

He said Mohlokoleng had registered his intention to make representations for the charges against him to be dropped.

Mamothame added Van Wyk was granted R500 000 bail, Dube R35 000, Phiri R150 000 and R50 000 for Mohlokoleng.

"Their bail conditions are that they should not evade court at the next appearance, refrain from interfering with witnesses, and inform the investigating officer should they wish to leave their area of residence.

"The investigations revealed that in 2014, the North West government embarked on a process to reintroduce commercial aircraft to the province's two airports, Mahikeng and Pilanesberg, on a subsidy estimated at R400 million.

"The amount of R183 million was then paid to SA Express between 2015 and 2017 for the services rendered by the ground management companies, which Van Wyk, Dube and Phiri are linked to.

Tlatsana says she discovered several payments made to the company called Batsamai Investments Holding owned by Sipho levy Phiri who is Mr Van Wyk's life partner.#StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) June 22, 2019

"The State alleges that of the R83 million, an amount of R51 million was channelled irregularly through the charged companies."

He said the North West government appointed SA Express as a service provider to render the service, but this was done without following the proper supply chain management processes.

"The irregularly secured agreement is said to have been signed by the four accused.

"Mohlokoleng signed on behalf of the Department of Transport as the then-accounting officer in his capacity as the head of the department. The deal was riddled with procurement irregularities, and monies were paid for services not rendered," said Mamothame.

ALSO READ | Judgment reserved in appeal against suspension of fraud-accused officials in KZN premier's office

He added the companies appointed to do the ground handling services were indirectly owned by Dube and Phiri.

"The irregularities prejudiced the North West government of millions of rand that could have been directed to service delivery."

Mamothame said the case was recommended for investigation by the Zondo Commission, and the Hawks would continue the investigations as recommended.

"This will be conducted in phases, with a possibility of more arrests being made," he added.