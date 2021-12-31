9m ago

Four children among six killed in Limpopo crash

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Six people have been killed in an accident. (ER24 via Twitter)
Six people have been killed, including four children, while two others were injured when a bakkie and truck collided on the N1 south in Mokopane on Friday.

The incident happened approximately 55 kilometres outside Polokwane.

When paramedics arrived at 12:15, they found a bakkie in the one lane, while a truck-and-trailer was found on its roof on the side of the road, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring. 

"Both vehicles had sustained a significant amount of damage in the collision," Meiring said.

He added that on closer inspection, medics found that the two adults and four children in the bakkie had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. 

The victims were declared dead by the provincial EMS.

Meiring said two other men, believed to be in their 50s, were trapped inside the truck in a critical condition.

He added that provincial fire services had to use specialised equipment to free the men from the vehicle. 

Once they were released, the men were treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to Voortrekker Hospital for urgent care, he said. 

