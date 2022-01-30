Four die in North West accident, three others injured

Four people have died in an accident on the N18 highway in Taung, in the North West.

On Sunday, a Toyota Tazz with five occupants was travelling from Maphoitsile to Mokasa. The driver allegedly failed to stop before crossing the N18. A VW Polo, travelling toward Hartswater, which had right of way, crashed into the driver's side of the Toyota, said Department of Community Safety and Transport Management spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi.

"Four of the five occupants in the Tazz were certified dead on the scene, the other one was transported to hospital with serious injuries, and the two occupants of the Polo sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene," said Moremi.

READ | Accident involving 2 bakkies in Vanderbijlpark, 7 killed, 2 injured

The Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari said the accident had been "unfortunate", leaving him, "... at a loss for words.

"It takes a split second for a person to lose their life. We, therefore plead with road users to pay extra attention and be extra careful," said Lehari.

A culpable homicide case is currently under investigation.