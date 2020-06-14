Four die in Rustenburg accident

Four people died after three cars collided on the R510 between Rustenburg and Mogwasi on Saturday night.

Two people travelling in one vehicle died as did two people in a second vehicle.

A third person travelling in another vehicle was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Four people have been killed in a collision involving three cars along the R510 between Rustenburg and Mogwasi.



ER24's Werner Vermaak says one person escaped with moderate injuries.

He said that paramedics from E24 and local government arrived on the scene just after 18:00 on Saturday.

"Upon assessment, they found that two people were killed in the one vehicle as well as another two in the second vehicle. An occupant from the third vehicle was found with moderate injuries and later transported to hospital for further care," Vermaak said.

It is unclear what caused the accident.

Local authorities were on the scene to investigate.



