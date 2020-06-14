1h ago

add bookmark

Four die in Rustenburg accident

Vanessa Banton
Four people have died after three cars collided near Rustenburg.
Four people have died after three cars collided near Rustenburg.
ER24
  • Four people died after three cars collided on the R510 between Rustenburg and Mogwasi on Saturday night.
  • Two people travelling in one vehicle died as did two people in a second vehicle.
  • A third person travelling in another vehicle was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Four people have been killed in a collision involving three cars along the R510 between Rustenburg and Mogwasi.

ER24's Werner Vermaak says one person escaped with moderate injuries. 

He said that paramedics from E24 and local government arrived on the scene just after 18:00 on Saturday. 

"Upon assessment, they found that two people were killed in the one vehicle as well as another two in the second vehicle. An occupant from the third vehicle was found with moderate injuries and later transported to hospital for further care," Vermaak said. 

It is unclear what caused the accident. 

Local authorities were on the scene to investigate. 


Related Links
10 killed on first day of Level 3 on Eastern Cape roads, province slams irresponsible drinking
Woman dies after allegedly being knocked by beer truck
Boy, 9, killed on side of road after two cars collide, knocking him
Read more on:
johannesburgaccident
Lottery
One person bags R246k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 8183 votes
Cricket
12% - 2407 votes
Soccer
24% - 4650 votes
Golf
7% - 1375 votes
Other
16% - 3082 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.87
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
21.35
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.16
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.26)
Gold
1728.89
(+0.08)
Silver
17.45
(+0.17)
Platinum
807.50
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
39.06
(+0.26)
Palladium
1916.00
(+0.60)
All Share
53639.64
(+0.65)
Top 40
49247.69
(+0.73)
Financial 15
10775.03
(+1.10)
Industrial 25
73339.61
(+0.73)
Resource 10
49390.31
(+0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo