Four Gauteng cops found guilty of murder, attempted murder

Four Gauteng police officers have been found guilty of murder and attempted murder.

The officers allegedly assaulted and arrested a man and two of his family members.

The victim died before he could be examined by a doctor.

Four Gauteng police officers have been found guilty of murder and attempted murder in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the four officers were sentenced for charges related to a 2019 case in Katlehong.

IPID received reports of a death in police custody on 10 March 2019 after a man died at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital, said IPID spokesperson Grace Langa. News24 previously identified the police officers as Vusimuzi Mtshali, Simphiwe Lydia Kubheka, Themba Kunene and Khayelihle Gumede.

READ | 4 Gauteng cops in court for murder

The incident took place after two police officers stopped a vehicle while on patrol. Six family members were in the vehicle. The officers suspected the driver was under the influence and attempted to arrest him, said Langa, adding:

Backup was called, and other police vehicles arrived. They managed to arrest him and they took him to Katlehong North SAPS.

Following the arrest, three family members went to the police station in their vehicle. While in the parking lot of the station, the police officers allegedly assaulted one of the occupants of the vehicle, "accusing him of interference", said Langa.

"They assaulted the deceased and took him to the back of the police station, where the driver was. Behind the police station, the deceased and the driver were both assaulted," she said.

READ HERE | 11 cops fired for 'high impact' crimes like rape and corruption - IPID

A second family member was also assaulted in the incident, said Langa.

"After the assault, they put the three of them in the back of the police van. The police drove with them to the hospital to draw blood from the driver. At the hospital, the police officers took the driver and [second family member] to the doctor, while the deceased was left behind the van (sic). According to the driver, the deceased was unable to move," Langa said.

The victim was found to have died by the time he was examined by a doctor.

The driver was later arrested for driving under the influence.

Four police officers were arrested on 18 March 2019 in connection with the murder. The were found guilty of murder and attempted murder on Tuesday.

They are expected to be sentenced on Thursday.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.