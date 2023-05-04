Four gunmen on the run after shooting Eastern Cape doctor dead at his workplace

An Eastern Cape doctor was shot dead inside his private medical practice on Wednesday night.

Police have launched a manhunt for the four men.

The health department expressed shock at the doctor's death.

Eastern Cape police launched a manhunt for four people who shot and killed a doctor inside his private medical workplace in Gqeberha on Wednesday night.



Police identified the victim as Bantu Noqekwa.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that, shortly after 19:00, four armed men went into the doctor's surgery in Njoli Street, Zwide, and shot the victim in the head.

"He died on the scene, then [the men] left the scene and, at this point, it is unknown what the motive for the killing is," said Beetge.

Police said the murder was under investigation.

The provincial health department said: "The health sector is poorer for this senseless and callous killing as it has robbed the community of the Eastern Cape a fine general practitioner. He was a source of healing to those he served," said Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth.

"We send our condolences to the Noqekwa family, friends, colleagues and patients. These senseless attacks on healthcare workers must end."

According to the department, it had also learnt about a robbery which occurred on Wednesday night at another doctor's practice in the same area.

"We are comforted that his [the other doctor's] life was spared, though [we] can empathise with the trauma associated with such an experience," the MEC said.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the nearest police station.