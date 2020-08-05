Four in custody after horror discovery of bodies buried in yard

Police have detained four people as they investigate the discovery of three bodies in a grave in a yard in Olievenhoutsbosch, near Centurion.

One has allegedly claimed that his mother, himself and the other two, killed the three people and buried their bodies.

Their names have not been released yet, but police forensics specialists are investigating at the cordoned off site.

Provincial spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the detention of the four was pending confirmation by forensics that they were murdered.

"This comes after police on Tuesday evening, 4 August 2020, received information from one of the four detainees that he and three other suspects including his mother, had killed and buried the bodies of three victims in a yard in Olievenhoutsbosch," said Peters.

eNCA reported from the scene that residents said a woman was killed when she ended one relationship and then started another, and that a man was also killed. A boyfriend who had tried to raise the alarm and was speaking about it in the community appeared to have also been killed, apparently to silence him.