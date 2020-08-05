53m ago

add bookmark

Four in custody after horror discovery of bodies buried in yard

Jenni Evans and Alex Mitchley
  • Police have detained four people as they investigate the discovery of three bodies in a grave in a yard in Olievenhoutsbosch, near Centurion. 
  • One has allegedly claimed that his mother, himself and the other two, killed the three people and buried their bodies. 
  • Their names have not been released yet, but police forensics specialists are investigating at the cordoned off site. 

Four people were detained after the shocking discovery of three bodies in a grave in a yard in Olievenhoutsbosch near Centurion in Gauteng. 

Provincial spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the detention of the four was pending confirmation by forensics that they were murdered. 

"This comes after police on Tuesday evening, 4 August 2020, received information from one of the four detainees that he and three other suspects including his mother, had killed and buried the bodies of three victims in a yard in Olievenhoutsbosch," said Peters. 

eNCA reported from the scene that residents said a woman was killed when she ended one relationship and then started another, and that a man was also killed. A boyfriend who had tried to raise the alarm and was speaking about it in the community appeared to have also been killed, apparently to silence him.

Related Links
Tracing of wanted taxi violence suspect led to shootout near Tshwane hospital, say cops
WATCH | Two cash vans targeted in separate incidents
At least 1 dead, several injured in shootout near Tshwane hospital
Read more on:
pretoriacrime
Lottery
1 person bags R378k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should CEOs salaries be capped in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are hugely overpaid.
45% - 2237 votes
No, shareholders already have a say in what they get paid.
30% - 1494 votes
The focus should be on what workers get paid - SA's minimum wage should be lifted.
26% - 1290 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.31
(+0.13)
ZAR/GBP
22.72
(-0.09)
ZAR/EUR
20.55
(-0.25)
ZAR/AUD
12.46
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.13)
Gold
2037.10
(+0.39)
Silver
26.93
(+2.92)
Platinum
969.00
(+3.85)
Brent Crude
44.34
(+0.63)
Palladium
2176.48
(+2.26)
All Share
57629.36
(+2.45)
Top 40
53279.30
(+2.56)
Financial 15
9928.97
(+0.51)
Industrial 25
76162.43
(+1.63)
Resource 10
59790.27
(+4.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge

5h ago

WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo