Four in custody after R3 million Gauteng drug bust

Gauteng police have uncovered a drug lab in Benoni and confiscated drugs worth an estimated R3 million.

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit arrested four men on Tuesday during an operation at an illegal drug manufacturing laboratory in Benoni.

The bust came after officers followed up information on "suspicious drug-related activities" in the Lakefield area, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

SAPS SAPS SAPS

"A search and seizure warrant was issued, and police kept surveillance at the positively identified premises. Upon arrival [on Tuesday], police pounced on four suspects allegedly processing illegal drugs suspected to be CAT with an estimated value of R3 million," said Mulamu.

READ | Drugs worth R4.5 million found in Cape Town bust

Police seized drug-manufacturing equipment, chemicals and two vehicles – a Nissan NP200 and Nissan Almera – for further investigation.

Four men, aged 23 to 42, were charged with dealing in drugs.

They are expected to appear in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Mulamu said the investigation was continuing.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.