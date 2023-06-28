1h ago

Four killed after car hits donkey in Mpumalanga, six others die in collision with truck

Tshepiso Motloung
A 13-year-old was among the 10 people who died in two separate car crashes in Mpumalanga on Tuesday morning.
PHOTO: Darren Stewart, Gallo Images

Ten people lost their lives in two separate crashes on Tuesday morning in Mpumalanga.

One of the deceased was a 13-year-old.

The first accident occurred on the N4's Schoemanskloof Road near Bambi at about 01:00.

Mpumalanga Community Safety Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the vehicle the child was in had crashed into a donkey and overturned.

"Three people, including a 13-year-old, died on the spot and one died later in hospital," he said.

"One seriously injured driver and three slightly injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at the nearby hospital in Belfast."

Mmusi said the people were travelling in a Toyota Fortuner from Mbombela.

In a separate incident also on Tuesday, six people in a Toyota Avanza died on the R555 between Ogies and Emalahleni.

Mmusi said the driver had lost control of the vehicle and collided with a truck.  

"The deceased include the driver and five passengers. They were declared dead at the scene," he said.  

Mmusi added that the truck driver had escaped with minor injuries.

He said that while they were investigating the cause of the respective crashes, "dangerous overtaking cannot be ruled out".

