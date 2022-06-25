Four killed in suspected Cape Town gang shootings

Four people have been killed in Cape Town.

Police said they cannot rule out that gang violence was or is the cause of the killings.

Delft police are requesting the public to come forward with information about three bodies discovered in the area.

It's been a bloody week in Cape Town as four people have been killed in what is believed to be gang-related incidents.

On Friday morning, Steenberg police attended to a crime scene in Hek Street, Lavender Hill, where according to reports, a 39-year-old man was shot and wounded.

The victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated.

"An attempted murder case was registered for investigation. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg.

Steenberg police are also investigating a murder case after a shooting incident on Thursday on Grindal Avenue, Lavender Hill, where a 16-year-old was shot and fatally wounded.

The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The possibility that the motive for the attack is also gang-related will be investigated.

Lavender Hill ward councillor Marita Petersen told News24 she is highly frustrated with all the shootings and killings in the area.

Petersen said:

The shooting and killings have never really stopped in the area. It's still ongoing, and it's highly frustrating that we have police members that are not coming to the party in trying to curb the ongoing violence in the community. It's really bad! There are days when kids go to the shops and parents fear that they might not see their kids again because of the shootings.

She said the 16-year old boy who was killed was part of a tennis club in the area and a winning team that competed internationally and won awards.

"Now he's gone. He had his whole life ahead of him, but because of gang warfare this child's life has abruptly ended. I'm so sick of having to every time have this conversations about lives ending as a result of shootings, how many more people must still die before our police and government officials decide to do something to stop these ongoing killings? One life lost is one life too many. SAPS needs to take control and lead its mandate to prevent and combat crime in all earnest. They are fully aware of what it is they need [to do] and how to respond," stressed Petersen.

Meanwhile in Delft, three bodies have been discovered.

Delft police are requesting the assistance of the public for information that can assist with an investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the three people on Thursday afternoon.

The bodies of two males and one female, all in their late 20s, were discovered in a shack in an informal settlement in Delft.

"Preliminary investigation indicated that the victims were shot and killed. The motive for the murders is yet to be established and arrests are yet to be made," said Twigg.

People are requested to call Crime Stop on 0860010111, or use the My SAPS mobile application.

