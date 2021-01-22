Four killed, one arrested during shootout with cops following cash heist in Gauteng

Four alleged robbers were shot and killed and one was arrested during a shootout with the police, following a cash-in-transit heist that left a security guard in hospital with a bullet wound to the head.

The suspects were cornered by a police team at a safe house in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

Officers recovered two police radios, an unlicensed firearm, and two recently hijacked vehicles at the safe house.

An armed suspect was arrested, and four alleged robbers were killed during a shootout with police in Katlehong, in Gauteng.

The deadly shootout happened after police cornered the group, who had earlier allegedly robbed a cash van on Friday morning.

The robbery occurred along Edison Street, Langlaagte Industrial outside Johhanesburg, around 07:00.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said a group of armed men accosted a cash van, blew it up with explosives and gained access to the safe.



“The suspects then fled with an undisclosed amount of money, leaving a vehicle they had used to ram the armoured vehicle off the road burning. A security guard was rushed to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the head,” said Muridili.

Following the robbery, the national Crime Intelligence (CI) activated the SAPS airwing, Limpopo and Mpumalanga Tracking Teams with the assistance of EMPD Swat and JMPD K9 to track the suspects. Information received, led the team to a safe house in Katlehong, where the suspects tried to shoot their way out.

“One suspect was arrested while four others were fatally wounded. The team has launched a manhunt for the suspects that managed to flee the scene. Upon searching the premises, officers recovered two police radios, an unlicensed firearm and two vehicles, one which had been hijacked in Katlehong last month and the other hijacked in Sandton two weeks back,” Muridili said.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon facing charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of stolen vehicles, and possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.