53m ago

add bookmark

Four killed, one arrested during shootout with cops following cash heist in Gauteng

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police at a scene where a cash van was robbed in Langlaagte, outside Johannesburg
Police at a scene where a cash van was robbed in Langlaagte, outside Johannesburg
SAPS
  • Four alleged robbers were shot and killed and one was arrested during a shootout with the police, following a cash-in-transit heist that left a security guard in hospital with a bullet wound to the head.
  • The suspects were cornered by a police team at a safe house in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.
  • Officers recovered two police radios, an unlicensed firearm, and two recently hijacked vehicles at the safe house.

An armed suspect was arrested, and four alleged robbers were killed during a shootout with police in Katlehong, in Gauteng.

The deadly shootout happened after police cornered the group, who had earlier allegedly robbed a cash van on Friday morning.

The robbery occurred along Edison Street, Langlaagte Industrial outside Johhanesburg, around 07:00.

READ | Eastern Cape staffer arrested for allegedly stealing PPEs

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said a group of armed men accosted a cash van, blew it up with explosives and gained access to the safe.

“The suspects then fled with an undisclosed amount of money, leaving a vehicle they had used to ram the armoured vehicle off the road burning. A security guard was rushed to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the head,” said Muridili.

Following the robbery, the national Crime Intelligence (CI) activated the SAPS airwing, Limpopo and Mpumalanga Tracking Teams with the assistance of EMPD Swat and JMPD K9 to track the suspects. Information received, led the team to a safe house in Katlehong, where the suspects tried to shoot their way out.

“One suspect was arrested while four others were fatally wounded. The team has launched a manhunt for the suspects that managed to flee the scene. Upon searching the premises, officers recovered two police radios, an unlicensed firearm and two vehicles, one which had been hijacked in Katlehong last month and the other hijacked in Sandton two weeks back,” Muridili said.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon facing charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of stolen vehicles, and possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
40% - 355 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
19% - 169 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
41% - 361 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.07
(-0.85)
ZAR/GBP
20.56
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(-0.73)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(-0.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.47)
Gold
1841.78
(-1.47)
Silver
25.23
(-2.59)
Platinum
1093.50
(-2.39)
Brent Crude
56.05
(+0.02)
Palladium
2356.00
(-0.06)
All Share
63818.20
(-0.56)
Top 40
58716.53
(-0.43)
Financial 15
11667.16
(-2.29)
Industrial 25
86588.86
(+1.22)
Resource 10
62243.90
(-2.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo