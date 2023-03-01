1h ago

Four life sentences for serial rapist who attacked women at Gauteng cemetery

Compiled by Nicole McCain
A serial rapist was handed a hefty sentence at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.
Juniour Khumalo/News24
  • A Gauteng man has been found guilty of a series of rapes and robberies at Roodepoort Cemetery.
  • He was sentenced to four life terms plus 15 additional years.
  • Thabang Rampai attacked women who were visiting relatives' graves.

A Gauteng man has been handed four life sentences and an additional 15 years in prison for raping several women who visited their relatives' graves.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg found Thabang Victor Rampai, 32, guilty of six counts of rape, two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one count of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and one count of attempted murder.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Rampai's crime spree started at Roodepoort Cemetery in May 2016 and lasted nearly two years.

"He pounced on women who visited their relatives' graves, grabbing their necks and forcing them to the ground. He would then instruct them to undress and rape them.

Mjonondwane said:

In one incident, the victim was cleaning her late husband's grave when [Rampai] grabbed her from behind and stabbed her with a screwdriver, demanded her cellphone, raped her and fled the scene.

Prosecutor advocate Makwena Mokwatedi said the evidence against Rampai was overwhelming.

According to Mokwatedi, DNA evidence linked Rampai to all cases of women who were robbed and raped at the graveyard.

Mokwatedi said the court should never allow perpetrators such as Rampai to create an environment of terror and insecurity in the minds of innocent people and should remove them from society.

Judge Cassim Ismail Moosa ordered that Rampai's name be added to the National Register for Sex Offenders.


