50m ago

add bookmark

Four life terms for Limpopo lawyer who hacked, bludgeoned his 4 children to death

accreditation
Russel Molefe, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lucas Phasha. Photo by Joshua Sebola
Lucas Phasha. Photo by Joshua Sebola
  • A former attorney was out on parole for murder and attempted murder when he killed his four children.
  • Before killing the children, Lucas Phasha posted messages on Facebook in which he claimed his wife had cheated on him and said she would never see the children again.
  • Judge Gerrit Muller found that the 52-year-old was not a candidate for rehabilitation.

Former attorney Lucas Phasha, who killed his four young children after a fallout with their mother, was sentenced to four life imprisonment in the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo on Friday. 

Phasha, 52, was on parole for different murder and attempted murder cases when he killed his children. An axe was used to kill three of the children and a rock was used to kill the youngest.

It was against this background that Judge Gerrit Muller found that Phasha was not a candidate for rehabilitation.

Muller said:

This is a horrific crime, and the accused is not a candidate for rehabilitation as he has previous convictions of murder and attempted murder.

Phasha was arrested in Lebowakgomo while on the run after killing the children - Katlego, 9; Joyce, 7; Tshepo, 5; and Adel 3 - in Ga-Phasha village in the Sekhukhune district on 17 February 2021.

READ | Woman denies she had spent the night with a former attorney when he allegedly killed his 4 kids

Before the murders, he claimed on Facebook that his wife, Sylvia Monyela, had cheated on him and said she would never see the children again.

But, in his evidence-in-chief, Phasha claimed that a Nelson Phasha had framed him after a fierce disagreement over chieftainship and mining development in the village. He also claimed the children might have been killed by a businessman of Indian descent who he was at loggerheads with over a business transaction.

READ | Former attorney 'confessed' to nephew why he killed his children, court hears

After the sentencing, his wife told the media that she felt happy about the outcome of the case.

"I'm very happy about the judgment and the fact that I won't see him for the rest of his life. I'm so happy I don't even know what to say. Let him go.

"Even though he denied his actions, the court has found that he killed my children," the wife said.

When asked whether he would ask for forgiveness from his wife, Phasha said: "She said she doesn't want it. I can't force it."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lucas phashapolokwanelimpopocourtscrime
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 14063 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1969 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.50
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.17
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.45
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.45
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,889.51
+1.0%
Silver
27.77
+1.3%
Palladium
2,836.50
-0.2%
Platinum
1,163.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
71.31
-0.1%
Top 40
61,706
+0.2%
All Share
67,912
+0.2%
Resource 10
66,885
+0.8%
Industrial 25
87,547
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,450
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May 2021

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

19 May

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

18 May

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation
Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll

17 May

Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll
Another SA sailor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

17 May 2021

Another SA sailor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Leotlela becomes 6th SA sprinter to clock under 10 second 100m time, qualifies for...

15 May

Leotlela becomes 6th SA sprinter to clock under 10 second 100m time, qualifies for Olympics
Russian rescue? Government keen to take up Sputnik V offer to vaccinate SA's...

15 May

Russian rescue? Government keen to take up Sputnik V offer to vaccinate SA's Olympians
Teen swimming star Pieter Coetzé puts school on hold for Olympics: 'Maybe I can...

15 May

Teen swimming star Pieter Coetzé puts school on hold for Olympics: 'Maybe I can surprise some people'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo