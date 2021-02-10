1h ago

Four life terms plus 125 years for Eastern Cape serial rapist who attacked 8 women

Malibongwe Dayimani
A serial rapist has been given a lengthy prison sentence.
  • Siyabulela Mkayo, 27, was sentenced to four life terms and 125 years in prison for raping, assaulting and robbing eight women between 2012 and 2018.
  • His victims were between 16 and 47 years old.
  • He would pounce on women walking alone at night, drag them to bushes or home and then assault and rob them, before raping them.  

An Eastern Cape man was sentenced to four life terms and 125 years in prison for raping, assaulting and robbing eight women between 2012 and 2018, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Siyabulela Mkayo's victims were between 16 and 47 years old.  

The 27-year-old's violent crimes finally caught up with him when the Eastern Cape High Court sitting in Makhanda showed him no mercy.  

According to the NPA, Mkayo's reign of terror began in January 2012 at Ndzayi Location in Alexandria.

His first victim was walking alone at night when Mkayo followed her armed with a knife.

He assaulted her from behind, punched and slapped her before taking her cellphone and cash.

The assault continued as he dragged her to a nearby bush where he raped her.

Mkayo used the same modus operandi with his other victims, said the NPA.

"He would approach women who were walking alone at night or in the early hours of the morning and assault them with fists, open hand and with blunt or sharp objects. He would then rape his victims," said NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

Arrested

The violent criminal's spree came to an end when he was arrested for raping and assaulting a 21-year-old woman.

Mkayo had pounced on the young woman who was walking alone in the early hours of the morning at Zinkoya area in Alexandria.

He grabbed her and dragged her to a house where he stayed and raped her.

The victim, however, managed to escape and ran to the police station to report the incident.

She then took the police to the house and Mkayo was arrested.

The NPA said Mkayo was linked to seven other rapes through DNA analysis.

During the sentencing, prosecutor, advocate Nickie Turner, told the court that Mkayo proved himself to be a dangerous, persistent and premeditated predator.

"His actions were goal directed, premeditated and planned. He represents an ongoing danger to the physical and mental well-being of women and the community must be protected against him," she said.

Welcoming the sentence, acting Director of Public Prosecutions in the Eastern Cape, Livingstone Sakata said: "This sentence shows that violence against women can no more be tolerated. I also wish to thank both the prosecutor and the investigating team for their determination."

