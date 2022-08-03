Four men arrested near Wits University after shootout with cops

Four men were arrested after they opened fire on Fairlands police officers in Empire Road, Randburg.

The police station commander, Colonel Clive de Freitas, told News24 the incident occurred on Wednesday morning.

The officers had chased a suspicious-looking vehicle from Fairlands to Empire Road, near Wits University, which was where police eventually arrested the men.

"When they reached Wits University, they left their car and attempted to run on foot, but vehicles from the flying squad, JMPD and neighbouring police stations were there to assist the Fairlands members," said De Freitas.

Police recovered two firearms and a false number plate.

"We have many street robberies, where the guys drive around in their cars, and they rob people of their handbags, laptops and cellphones. When we see cars driving around, with many occupants in them, we tend to double check," said De Freitas.

He could not confirm whether the men had stolen the false number plate from a hijacked vehicle or whether it was linked to any criminal activity. He said police would probe this in the investigation.

Attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition cases have been opened.

De Freitas said police might add a conspiracy charge at a later stage.