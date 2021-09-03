Four men caught stealing mini substation in Roodepoort, says City Power

Johannesburg City Power's security personnel detained four men after they were allegedly caught red-handed stealing a mini substation in Roodepoort on Friday.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the men were found uprooting the mini substation box on Albertina Sisulu Drive.

"The men were detained on-site, while verifying their credentials. Preliminarily, we found that they were foreigners, who did not have permits or job cards. They said they worked for one of the contractors employed by the depot. We are investigating internally and with the police," said Mangena.

The incident comes a week after a R500 000 brand new mini-substation was stolen outside a school in the area. It was stolen a day after it was installed by City Power.

When News24 visited the site on Albertina Sisulu Drive, there was no power in the street, and electricians were working near the site.