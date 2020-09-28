Four men sentenced to life imprisonment for 2017 gang rape in Port Elizabeth

Four men have been sentenced to life in prison for the gang rape of a woman in Port Elizabeth in 2017. A fifth perpetrator, who was 17 and therefore a juvenile at the time of the rape, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, on 20 April 2017, the victim was on her way home from a shop in Voissen Street in Gelvandale, Port Elizabeth, when she was accosted by a group of eight men.

READ | Six teen boys arrested for gang rape of woman

They dragged her into an abandoned house and gang raped her.

Five suspects were arrested on 20 May 2017 and, after appearing in court, they remained in custody.

On Wednesday, the five accused were found guilty and sentenced.

Luther Jansen, 22, Luciano Classen, 24, Furdi Classen, 22, and Brendon Wildskiet, 23, were sentenced to life imprisonment.

A 19-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the crime was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has welcomed the sentences.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.