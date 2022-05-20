Four men shot dead inside their car in Durban

Police are investigating charges of murder after four men were shot dead in KwaMashu, Durban, on Friday.



"It is alleged that today [Friday] at 11:10, four men were shot and killed by unknown suspects who fled the scene in their getaway vehicle," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said.

Their bodies were found with multiple gunshot wounds, inside a stationary vehicle, she said.

The victim are aged between 19 and 27.

"The motive for the killing is yet to be established as the investigations unfold," Gwala said.

