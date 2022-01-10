Four men with toy gun arrested soon after courier van robbery

Four men, armed with a toy gun, have been arrested for allegedly robbing a courier vehicle.

The suspects used a BMW X5 SUV to ambush the courier vehicle in Boitekong, outside Rustenburg.

Police swiftly responded and caught the four with the stolen loot.

Swift reaction by North West police has led to the arrest of four men, the seizure of a BMW X5 SUV, and the recovery of a stolen courier van.

The courier van was delivering goods in the vicinity of Impala mine in Boitekong outside Rustenburg on Friday.

Occupants of the black BMW X5 aged between 30 and 43 forced them off the road and held the courier van driver and crew at gunpoint.

The victims were forced into the BMW X5 and blindfolded.

One of the suspects drove the courier bakkie and stopped about a kilometre further, where the suspects off-loaded the goods into the BMW.

The victims were locked in the back of the courier van.

The robbers then fled the scene.

Police spokesperson Captain Elsabé Augoustides said the victims were rescued by residents who heard them banging the back door.

Police were quickly alerted to the incident, and a hunt for the robbers ensued.

Phokeng police officers immediately responded and found the abandoned courier vehicle in Meriting, outside Rustenburg.

"The suspects drove towards Mosenthal, where they started throwing courier parcels from their vehicle, including the registration plate, which was fitted to the vehicle at the time of the robbery."

Residents who witnessed when the robbers threw away their loot informed SAPS Tactical Response Team (TRT) members, who immediately gave chase.

"The Black BMW X5 was found next to the road near Lekgalong Village. Four suspects were arrested on the scene, getting rid of more of the robbed [sic] parcels," said Augoustides.

Police recovered a signal jammer, toy gun, and R90 000 in cash.

Police are investigating cases of hijacking and possession of the stolen property.

Augoustides said they are probing whether the suspects are linked to more cases.

The suspects are expected in court soon.

