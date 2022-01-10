47m ago

add bookmark

Four men with toy gun arrested soon after courier van robbery

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police members near the BMW X5 used by suspects to rob a courier van
Police members near the BMW X5 used by suspects to rob a courier van
SAPS
  • Four men, armed with a toy gun, have been arrested for allegedly robbing a courier vehicle.
  • The suspects used a BMW X5 SUV to ambush the courier vehicle in Boitekong, outside Rustenburg.
  • Police swiftly responded and caught the four with the stolen loot.

Swift reaction by North West police has led to the arrest of four men, the seizure of a BMW X5 SUV, and the recovery of a stolen courier van.

The courier van was delivering goods in the vicinity of Impala mine in Boitekong outside Rustenburg on Friday.

Occupants of the black BMW X5 aged between 30 and 43 forced them off the road and held the courier van driver and crew at gunpoint.

The victims were forced into the BMW X5 and blindfolded. 

One of the suspects drove the courier bakkie and stopped about a kilometre further, where the suspects off-loaded the goods into the BMW. 

The victims were locked in the back of the courier van.

The robbers then fled the scene.

READ | Seven arrested in Gauteng after taxi hijacked, driver and passenger held hostage

Police spokesperson Captain Elsabé Augoustides said the victims were rescued by residents who heard them banging the back door. 

Police were quickly alerted to the incident, and a hunt for the robbers ensued.

Phokeng police officers immediately responded and found the abandoned courier vehicle in Meriting, outside Rustenburg.

"The suspects drove towards Mosenthal, where they started throwing courier parcels from their vehicle, including the registration plate, which was fitted to the vehicle at the time of the robbery." 

Residents who witnessed when the robbers threw away their loot informed SAPS Tactical Response Team (TRT) members, who immediately gave chase. 

"The Black BMW X5 was found next to the road near Lekgalong Village. Four suspects were arrested on the scene, getting rid of more of the robbed [sic] parcels," said Augoustides.

Police recovered a signal jammer, toy gun, and R90 000 in cash.

Police are investigating cases of hijacking and possession of the stolen property.

Augoustides said they are probing whether the suspects are linked to more cases.

The suspects are expected in court soon.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westrustenbergcrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.70
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.31
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.79
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.0%
Gold
1,794.41
-0.2%
Silver
22.37
+0.0%
Palladium
1,913.50
-1.2%
Platinum
935.50
-2.7%
Brent Crude
81.75
-0.3%
Top 40
67,114
-0.2%
All Share
73,831
-0.2%
Resource 10
72,353
+0.4%
Industrial 25
92,777
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,441
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo