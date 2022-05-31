34m ago

add bookmark

Four MPs named in State Capture Inquiry's report referred to Parliament’s ethics committee

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • Four MPs named in the State Capture Inquiry report have been referred to Parliament’s committee on ethics.
  • On Wednesday, the legislature will consider Xolile George’s official appointment as parliamentary secretary.
  • George's salary was the cause of much speculation, as it appears that he would take a significant pay cut.

Four parliamentarians named in the State Capture Inquiry's report have been referred to the Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests for it to further probe the allegations.

The committee is also investigating whether there was a breach of the Ethics Code.

On Tuesday, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula briefed opposition leaders about the process Parliament was following to implement findings of Part 4 of the state capture report.

President Cyril Ramaphosa submitted it to Parliament earlier this month.

In a statement on Wednesday, Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed the move.

"Having considered the report, the Speaker has referred four implicated serving MPs of Parliament to the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests to consider the allegations in order to determine if there was a breach of the Ethics Code.

"Parliament's Research Unit, on the other hand, is further analysing the 4th report together with other publicly available reports, with a view to advising the relevant oversight committees and structures of Parliament on their appropriate processing once the final report and implementation plan have been submitted," he said.

The four MPs were not named by Parliament.

READ | Ramaphosa tables fourth part of Zondo report, Parliament to start working on published parts

Several past and current MPs have been implicated over conduct that may be illegal, unlawful or unethical behaviour.

Consideration will also be given to possible action, under the Powers and Privileges Act, against individuals who are no longer MPs.

The Ethics Code only applies to serving MPs and not those who have since exited the institution.

MPs are also to receive training on key financial legislation to avoid failures highlighted by the Zondo Commission.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are set to consider a motion for the appointment of Xolile George as permanent secretary to Parliament on Wednesday following a week-long delay.

The consideration of the motion was delayed by a week to allow further consultation on the process by Mapisa-Nqakula, National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo, and leaders of opposition parties.

George's salary was the cause of much speculation, as it would appear that he would take a significant pay cut if he left his current post as CEO of the South African Local Government Association (Salga) for Parliament.

George was due to be appointed last Wednesday by both Houses of Parliament, but it was cancelled at the last minute.

Mothapo said the programming of the motion was a culmination of a recruitment process presided over by independent experts and a multi-party committee.

READ | Parliament's chair of chairs Cedric Frolick referred to ethics committee after Zondo findings

"The process unanimously emerged with a recommendation of a suitable candidate, Xolile George, for appointment to the position through a resolution of the two Houses. Based on the resolution of the Houses, George will be employed on a five-year contract, starting on 15 June 2022," he said.

Meanwhile, Mapisa-Nqakula noted concerns by opposition leaders about delayed responses to parliamentary questions by ministers.

She said she had written to Deputy President David Mabuza, who is the leader of government business, expressing her dismay.

"She has, as per the Rules, required of Ministers to provide reasons for their failure to reply to written questions within the prescribed timeframes. A report in this regard will be shared with the Rules Committee," Mothapo said.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentnosiviwe mapisa-nqakulastate capture report
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 4820 votes
No
53% - 5370 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.59
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.65
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.71
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.18
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,845.08
-0.6%
Silver
21.83
-0.6%
Palladium
2,014.55
-1.2%
Platinum
964.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
121.67
+1.8%
Top 40
65,178
-0.2%
All Share
71,852
-0.2%
Resource 10
76,739
-1.7%
Industrial 25
78,029
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,900
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

27 May

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo