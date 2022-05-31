Four MPs named in State Capture Inquiry's report referred to Parliament’s ethics committee

Four MPs named in the State Capture Inquiry report have been referred to Parliament’s committee on ethics.

On Wednesday, the legislature will consider Xolile George’s official appointment as parliamentary secretary.

George's salary was the cause of much speculation, as it appears that he would take a significant pay cut.

Four parliamentarians named in the State Capture Inquiry's report have been referred to the Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests for it to further probe the allegations.

The committee is also investigating whether there was a breach of the Ethics Code.

On Tuesday, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula briefed opposition leaders about the process Parliament was following to implement findings of Part 4 of the state capture report.

President Cyril Ramaphosa submitted it to Parliament earlier this month.

In a statement on Wednesday, Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed the move.

"Having considered the report, the Speaker has referred four implicated serving MPs of Parliament to the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests to consider the allegations in order to determine if there was a breach of the Ethics Code.

"Parliament's Research Unit, on the other hand, is further analysing the 4th report together with other publicly available reports, with a view to advising the relevant oversight committees and structures of Parliament on their appropriate processing once the final report and implementation plan have been submitted," he said.

The four MPs were not named by Parliament.

Several past and current MPs have been implicated over conduct that may be illegal, unlawful or unethical behaviour.

Consideration will also be given to possible action, under the Powers and Privileges Act, against individuals who are no longer MPs.

The Ethics Code only applies to serving MPs and not those who have since exited the institution.

MPs are also to receive training on key financial legislation to avoid failures highlighted by the Zondo Commission.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are set to consider a motion for the appointment of Xolile George as permanent secretary to Parliament on Wednesday following a week-long delay.

The consideration of the motion was delayed by a week to allow further consultation on the process by Mapisa-Nqakula, National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo, and leaders of opposition parties.

George's salary was the cause of much speculation, as it would appear that he would take a significant pay cut if he left his current post as CEO of the South African Local Government Association (Salga) for Parliament.

George was due to be appointed last Wednesday by both Houses of Parliament, but it was cancelled at the last minute.

Mothapo said the programming of the motion was a culmination of a recruitment process presided over by independent experts and a multi-party committee.

"The process unanimously emerged with a recommendation of a suitable candidate, Xolile George, for appointment to the position through a resolution of the two Houses. Based on the resolution of the Houses, George will be employed on a five-year contract, starting on 15 June 2022," he said.

Meanwhile, Mapisa-Nqakula noted concerns by opposition leaders about delayed responses to parliamentary questions by ministers.

She said she had written to Deputy President David Mabuza, who is the leader of government business, expressing her dismay.

"She has, as per the Rules, required of Ministers to provide reasons for their failure to reply to written questions within the prescribed timeframes. A report in this regard will be shared with the Rules Committee," Mothapo said.





