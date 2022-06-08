Four people dead as gunmen open fire inside Cape Town shop

Four people have been killed in yet another mass shooting in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The shooting took place at a shop.

Police are still searching for the gunmen.

Four people have been killed in a mass shooting in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Detectives from the Western Cape Organised Crime Unit have launched an investigation into the shooting at the Madiba supermarket in Sulani Drive in Site B, Khayelitsha, on Tuesday at around 19:00.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said unknown gunmen entered the shop and fired several shots.

"Three of those shot inside the shop died on the scene, while a fourth victim, who was seriously injured, was transported to a medical facility for treatment. He later died in hospital as a result of the injuries," said Potelwa.

She added that the motive for the shooting was yet to be determined.

The identities of the victims have not been confirmed.

Khayelitsha has seen numerous deadly mass shootings in recent months. Last month, five men were shot dead in Site C. A sixth person was taken to hospital but died on arrival.

Experts have raised concerns that the spate of shootings could be linked to security rackets by local gangs who are extorting spaza shop owners for protection fees. This has also led to rivalry between gangs, which has been escalating since last year.

Khayelitsha mass shootings since 2020: 30 September 2020: Six people were shot dead at a house in Solomon Tshuku Street. 15 May 2021: Thirteen people were shot dead in one day across Khayelitsha. One victim was found with cash next to him. Somali shop owners were among the dead in what may have been extortion-related murders. 27 September 2021: Three women died after being shot in the head in TT Section. 14 December 2021: Three people were shot dead in their car in Site C. 14 March 2022: Five people were shot dead in Endlovini. 20 March 2022: Six people were shot dead in Enkanini. 9 April 2022: Two people were shot dead and three injured in Mandela Park. 8 May 2022: Five people were shot dead in Site C. A sixth person was taken to hospital but was declared dead on arrival. 7 June 2022: Four people were shot at a shop in Site B, Khayelitsha. Three were declared dead at the scene, while another died later in hospital.





