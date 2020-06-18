1h ago

add bookmark

Four people die in two separate fires in Joburg

Canny Maphanga
Four people have died in fires in Johannesburg.
Four people have died in fires in Johannesburg.
iStock
  • Four people have died in two separate fire incidents in Johannesburg.
  • Incidents were reported in Soweto and Weltevredenpark.
  • EMS has urged residents to be cautious when using any heating devices.

Four City of Johannesburg residents died in two separate fire incidents on Thursday.

The City's Emergency Management Services (EMS) responded to the two fire incidents in Soweto and Weltevredenpark.

"Two adult males lost their lives during a fire incident in Weltevredenpark. The cause is believed to be a gas heater and another one was in Soweto, Emndeni. An elderly couple lost their lives during a fire incident - the cause of the fire is still a subject of investigation," EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said in a statement on Thursday.

EMS has urged all residents to be watchful when using heating devices, such as heaters, paraffin stoves, candles, gas heaters and imbaula.

Vulnerable

"[Especially] our residents in our informal settlements since we know they are the most vulnerable communities due to the heating devices they are using on a daily basis - so that we can prevent devastating fire incidents, like the ones we have witnessed this morning," he added.

Mulaudzi said that EMS will continue with its winter fire safety campaign by using platforms like radio, television, Facebook and Twitter. 

Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution when using any heating devices and to follow these safety tips when using gas heaters:

  • Check that everything is in order, all components are well connected
  • Ensure the gas bottle is secured safely; there are no leaks in the pipes and the regulator is well-maintained
  • Look out for warning of malfunction during use
  • Do not move the heater while in use; this action can result in a gas leak or an explosion
  • Do not place anything over the heater that will cover it or restrict ventilation, resulting in a fire

Related Links
WATCH | MultiChoice building in Joburg evacuated after fire breaks out
Mother and daughter in critical condition
Fire destroys informal dwellings
Read more on:
johannesburgfires
Lottery
1 person bags R243k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 268 votes
No
66% - 2251 votes
It needs to do more
26% - 897 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.38
(-1.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.61
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
19.51
(-1.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.87)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.30)
Gold
1721.30
(-0.23)
Silver
17.38
(-0.37)
Platinum
804.00
(-1.46)
Brent Crude
40.38
(-0.88)
Palladium
1892.00
(-0.49)
All Share
53941.22
(-0.16)
Top 40
49589.11
(-0.15)
Financial 15
10491.52
(-2.57)
Industrial 25
75291.07
(+0.85)
Resource 10
48978.24
(-0.55)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo