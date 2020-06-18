Four people die in two separate fires in Joburg

Four people have died in two separate fire incidents in Johannesburg.

Incidents were reported in Soweto and Weltevredenpark.

EMS has urged residents to be cautious when using any heating devices.

Four City of Johannesburg residents died in two separate fire incidents on Thursday.

The City's Emergency Management Services (EMS) responded to the two fire incidents in Soweto and Weltevredenpark.

"Two adult males lost their lives during a fire incident in Weltevredenpark. The cause is believed to be a gas heater and another one was in Soweto, Emndeni. An elderly couple lost their lives during a fire incident - the cause of the fire is still a subject of investigation," EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said in a statement on Thursday.

EMS has urged all residents to be watchful when using heating devices, such as heaters, paraffin stoves, candles, gas heaters and imbaula.

Vulnerable

"[Especially] our residents in our informal settlements since we know they are the most vulnerable communities due to the heating devices they are using on a daily basis - so that we can prevent devastating fire incidents, like the ones we have witnessed this morning," he added.

Mulaudzi said that EMS will continue with its winter fire safety campaign by using platforms like radio, television, Facebook and Twitter.

Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution when using any heating devices and to follow these safety tips when using gas heaters: