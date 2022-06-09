41m ago

Four people, including 2 pupils, hit by stray bullets in Eldorado Park

Zandile Khumalo
Two pupils were hit by stray bullets.
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty
  • Four Eldorado Park residents, including two pupils, were hit by stray bullets on Wednesday. 
  • The pupils, aged 18 and 19, attend Lancea Vale Secondary School and were on their way home when they were shot.
  • The motive behind the shooting is unknown. 

Two Lancea Vale Secondary School pupils were among four people hit by stray bullets in Eldorado Park on Wednesday.

The pupils, aged 18 and 19, were making their way home from school when they were shot, said Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo.

A 20-year-old man was also shot.

Masondo said one of the bullets also went through the window of a flat and hit a 26-year-old woman.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital.

He said the 20-year-old sustained minor injuries.

According to Masondo, the motive for the shooting had not yet been established.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the two pupils were in matric at Lancea Vale Secondary School.

"These learners were taken to hospital for medical attention, and psychosocial support was dispatched to the school to conduct the necessary counselling."

He added:
It is really concerning what happened... We are hopeful that law enforcement agencies will attend to this matter accordingly.

Police have appealed to anyone with information on the shooting to call their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
