Four people killed, another injured in two separate Eastern Cape shootings

Four people have died and one has been injured in two shooting incidents in the Eastern Cape.

Among those shot was a taxi boss in Butterworth.

The other three people were killed in a shooting in Indwe.

Eastern Cape police are investigating four murders after two separate shootings on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a taxi boss was gunned down in Butterworth, according to police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli.

"It is alleged that the victim was waiting for his lift to arrive when unknown suspects shot him several times before fleeing. It is further alleged that a second victim, who was attempting to assist, was also shot and injured," he said.

The 52-year-old taxi owner died after he was taken to a hospital.

In another incident on Wednesday, a shooting took place on Main Road in Mzamo, Indwe at around 21:00.

"Three male bodies with gunshot wounds were found lying on the road. The circumstances surrounding the murders are unknown at this stage," Nkohli added.

"Police are urging anyone with information that could assist in both these cases to contact the investigating team on 082 301 7762."



Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, said: "We appeal to members of the community to come forth with any information that can lead to the speedy arrest of these ruthless and callous killers."





