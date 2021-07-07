1h ago

add bookmark

Four people killed, five injured in taxi-related shootings in Cape Town

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police investigate the scene of a taxi shooting.
Police investigate the scene of a taxi shooting.
Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images
  • Four men have been killed in taxi violence in Cape Town.
  • Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell warned that taxi ranks would be closed if taxi-related violence continued.
  • Additional law enforcement officers have been deployed along taxi routes.
Four men have been killed and five men have been wounded in four taxi-related shootings in Cape Town on Wednesday morning, according to Western Cape police.

In one of the incidents, a 41-year-old taxi driver was shot in his vehicle on corner of De La Rey Road and Uitsig Avenue in Ravensmead when the occupants of another taxi opened fire. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

At about 06:30, the occupants of a taxi fired several shots at a stationary taxi at the intersection of New Eisleben and Sheffield Roads in Philippi East, police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said. Two men, aged 33 and 24, were declared dead on the scene and two other men, both aged 35, were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. 

READ | Four wounded in another Western Cape taxi shooting

In an unrelated incident at about 07:00 in Potsdam Road, Du Noon, a 35-year-old man was shot dead while seated in a stationary taxi, Van Wyk added.

At about 08:15, commuters were standing in Duinefontein Road in Samora Machel when unknown gunmen in a vehicle fired numerous gunshots at them and fled. A 40-year-old man was declared dead on the scene and two men, aged 45 and 39, were wounded.

Van Wyk said the police opened four cases of murder and five cases of attempted murder. No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, during a visit to the Khayelitsha taxi rank on Tuesday, Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said he would be forced to close taxi ranks if taxi-related violence continued.

"If no other mechanism of negotiation is fruitful, I will have no option but to close taxi ranks in the interest of communities that we serve," he said.

He said the provincial government could not stand by and allow innocent community members to become victims of rivalry between taxi associations.

The City's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said taxi violence was a long-standing sad story in the Western Cape.

"It is so because there are rarely any convictions for this spate of violence," Smith added.

"This is a regulatory problem and the only way this kind of violence would stop is if the national minister fixes the issues among the associations.

Additional uniformed police members have been deployed on taxi routes to maintain law and order and provide safety to commuters. 

People who have further information on the shootings can contact the police's Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsdaylin mitchellwestern capecrimeshootings
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think Jacob Zuma will go to prison?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the law is clear
48% - 1368 votes
No, his appeals will be successful
13% - 381 votes
Maybe, but not anytime soon
39% - 1124 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.29
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.75
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.89
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,806.63
+0.5%
Silver
26.34
+0.7%
Palladium
2,846.50
+1.9%
Platinum
1,097.88
+0.3%
Brent Crude
74.53
-3.4%
Top 40
60,647
+1.5%
All Share
66,731
+1.3%
Resource 10
65,890
+2.5%
Industrial 25
85,948
+1.0%
Financial 15
13,125
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun 2021

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

3h ago

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

8h ago

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul 2021

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo