Four plead not guilty to kidnapping businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Sandra Moonsamy. (Supplied)
  • The trial of four men accused of kidnapping a Durban businesswoman started on Monday.
  • The accused tried to extort 10 million US dollars from the woman's family.
  • Two of the accused are charged with entering or remaining in the Republic of South Africa without a valid permit. 

Four men accused of kidnapping a Durban businesswoman and demanding a ransom of 10 million US dollars, pleaded not guilty when their trial started in the Durban High Court on Monday.

The accused are Lucas John Ndlovu, Dumisani Radebe, Jose Omega Tembe and Arthur Da Silva Mondlane.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, Tembe and Mondlane were also charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances, and further charged with the Contravention of the Immigration Act, for entering or remaining in the Republic of South Africa without a valid permit. 

Sandra Moonsamy was kidnapped on 30 May 2019 and kept against her will until 7 November 2019.

"During this time, the men are alleged to have contacted her family demanding a ransom of 10 million US dollars," Ramkisson-Kara said.

She was eventually rescued by the police. 

News24 previously reported that in 2020, the accused complained that their shower privileges had been taken away from them while in Kokstad prison.

They alleged that they were not given access to shower facilities.

The trial is set down until 25 March. All accused are in custody. 

