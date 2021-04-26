10m ago

Four police officers and civilian killed in car crash in Eastern Cape

Lwandile Bhengu
A case of culpable homicide has been opened after four police officers and a civilian were killed in a car accident outside Engcobo, in the Eastern Cape, on Sunday.

The officers were returning from crime prevention operations in the Chris Hani District when the incident happened. It is unclear what led to the incident, and police believe the civilian was travelling in the car with the officers when the incident occurred.

"The deceased members aged between 25 and 35 were stationed at the Alfred Nzo and OR Tambo districts respectively, and they include three males, one female who is a Public Service Act member and one civilian person," said Saps spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

Kinana said that culpable homicide unit would help them in determining what led to the accident.   

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga expressed his shock over the incident.  

"As SAPS management, we are shattered by this sad news. We do not need this, and the untimely heart-breaking departure of our young and upcoming leaders has left us dumbfounded," said Ntshinga. 

Kinana said the names of the officers could not be released at this point as investigations were ongoing. 

