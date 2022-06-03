Four Pretoria cops arrested for allegedly robbing foreigners

Four police officers have been arrested for allegedly robbing foreigners commuting to the home affairs office in the Pretoria CBD.

The officers, who are stationed at the Pretoria Central police station, were arrested on Wednesday, said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

The officers are accused of abandoning their posts while on duty, to follow their targets from Brooklyn and rob them in the city centre, Mogale said.

"The members would then stop and search them [and] take their belongings. [Wednesday] night seems to have been no different, and the suspects embarked on their illegal activity. Unbeknown to them they too were under surveillance by law-abiding members of a multi-disciplinary team," said Mogale.

When the offices approached Fountains Circle, they committed a robbery, and the multi-disciplinary team sprang into action.

Four people were arrested, while two fled on foot.

The officers would answer to charges of robbery, possession of suspected stolen property and defeating the ends of justice when they appear in court, said Mogale.





