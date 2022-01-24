Four senior officials suspended for their involvement in Albert Fritz sex scandal - sources

The fallout from the sex scandal involving former Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has led to more suspensions.

Earlier today, four officials were suspended.

Sources have told News24 that among those suspended is Fritz's head of ministry David Abrahams.

Four more Western Cape Government officials have been suspended in the wake of the sexual assault scandal involving former Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.



The four senior officials were all working in Fritz's ministry - the political wing separate from the department solely focused on service delivery.

The four are all accused of procuring and grooming the women for Fritz.

They would, at times, allegedly get the women drunk especially when travelling to small towns in far-flung regions of the Western Cape.

Most of the women were interns in Fritz’s office while others were part of the Expanded Public Works Programme.

READ | ANC requests urgent sitting for Winde to explain Albert Fritz's alleged sexual misconduct

Sources have told News24 that David Abrahams, head of Fritz's ministry, is among the officials who were suspended.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Monday announced that Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais, would be acting as Community Safety MEC following the suspension of incumbent Albert Fritz.



Marais' appointment as acting Community Safety MEC comes after Fritz asked his party bosses to allow him to step aside amid the sexual assault allegations, nine months into his tenure as the DA's leader in the Western Cape.

READ | Anroux Marais to replace Albert Fritz who steps aside amid sex scandal

Fritz took over as the DA's interim leader in the Western Cape after the resignation of Bonginkosi Madikizela last year. Madikizela resigned after it was revealed that he falsely claimed on his CV that he had a BCom degree.

Earlier, News24 revealed that Fritz was suspended following serious allegations of sexual assault that were levelled against him by young employees.

Winde announced Fritz's suspension late on Sunday evening without divulging the reasons for the decision.