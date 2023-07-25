Four shot dead at taxi rank in Port Shepstone

Four people died in a shooting at a taxi rank in Port Shepstone on Tuesday afternoon.

Four others sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal's police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said: "It is alleged that unknown gunmen approached a taxi and opened fire on occupants."

Naicker said four counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder were being investigated.

ALSO READ | Security to be beefed up at Paarl, Bellville taxi ranks after second shooting

He said a motive for the attack had not yet been established.

The police are calling on anyone with information relating to the incident to reach out on 08600 10111.



