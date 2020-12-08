Four shot during cash-in-transit robbery in Cape Town

Two security guards and two residents were wounded following a cash van robbery in Khayelitsha.

Two security guards and two residents were wounded when six suspects robbed a Fidelity cash van in Khayelitsha on Monday.

According to the Fidelity Services Group, the attack happened at around 11:30 when the guards went to collect cash from a shop at a Khayelitsha shopping centre.

Fidelity Services Group CEO, Wahl Bartman, said that when a "crewman" went inside to collect the cash, he was unaware of the three armed suspects in the store.

"One of our officers stood guard outside the store and it was only once the crewman had collected the cash and was approaching the Fidelity cash van that a further three armed suspects outside the store opened fire on both officers," said Bartman.

A shootout followed, with the guard standing at the door of the store shot multiple times when he tried to return fire.

The crewman was also shot in the hand.

The armed gang fled the scene.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili, confirmed that two security guards were shot and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money they had just collected from a Khayelitsha mall.

"Two community members in the vicinity were also shot and injured by stray bullets," she added.

Bartman said not a lot of money was taken, however, one of the guards was in hospital in a serious condition.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to call Crime Stop on 086 00 10111 or send tip-offs on the MySAPS App.