54m ago

add bookmark

Four shot during cash-in-transit robbery in Cape Town

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
  • Two security guards and two residents were wounded following a cash van robbery in Khayelitsha.
  • The attack happened when the crew was collecting cash from a store at a Khayelitsha shopping centre.
  • No arrests have been made. 

Two security guards and two residents were wounded when six suspects robbed a Fidelity cash van in Khayelitsha on Monday.

According to the Fidelity Services Group, the attack happened at around 11:30 when the guards went to collect cash from a shop at a Khayelitsha shopping centre.

Fidelity Services Group CEO, Wahl Bartman, said that when a "crewman" went inside to collect the cash, he was unaware of the three armed suspects in the store.

"One of our officers stood guard outside the store and it was only once the crewman had collected the cash and was approaching the Fidelity cash van that a further three armed suspects outside the store opened fire on both officers," said Bartman.

A shootout followed, with the guard standing at the door of the store shot multiple times when he tried to return fire.

The crewman was also shot in the hand.

The armed gang fled the scene.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili, confirmed that two security guards were shot and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money they had just collected from a Khayelitsha mall.

"Two community members in the vicinity were also shot and injured by stray bullets," she added.

Bartman said not a lot of money was taken, however, one of the guards was in hospital in a serious condition.

No arrests have been made. 

Police are appealing to anyone with information to call Crime Stop on 086 00 10111 or send tip-offs on the MySAPS App.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cape towncrime
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R116k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 488 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 832 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2261 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo