Four suspected robbers stoned, torched in alleged vigilante attack in Alexandra

Four men were stoned and torched in Alexandra.

The men were accused of robbing residents in the area.

Residents also threw stones at the police when they arrived at the scene.

Four men died in an alleged vigilante attack in Alexandra on Tuesday after they were accused of terrorising residents of Setjwetla.



Community members who spoke on condition of anonymity claimed the men had robbed people.

"They are known for robbing us. They rob people using guns. They operated in the morning and afternoon. They even robbed people in their homes," one resident said.

He said a resident was robbed on Tuesday afternoon.

"Residents hunted them down. They caught two hiding in a shack. The two then pointed out the other two men. The four men were then taken to a spot where they were stoned and torched. They died at the scene.

"They later returned when residents dispersed," he said.

Some residents were seen gathering at the spot where the men were killed.

On Wednesday morning, blood stains, bloodied stones and the remains of burnt tyres could be seen at the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the police received a complaint of a murder in progress.

"Upon arrival, the members were pelted with stones by residents who refused to go near the scene. Back-up was called, and the group dispersed. Police discovered that four men had been burnt to death. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this stage. No one was arrested," he said.



