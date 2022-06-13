Four suspects arrested for vigilante attack that left four people dead

Four people have been arrested in connection with a vigilante attack in Limpopo that left four dead.

The four victims were brutally murdered, and their bodies set alight soon after a business robbery at a tuck shop in Majeje village outside Phalaborwa.

The tuck shop owner, Asanap Aneso, 25, was shot dead during the robbery on Thursday morning and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

After the robbery, residents chased the robbers down, cornered and stoned them. Afterward, they burned the bodies, Mojapelo added.

He said:

Soon after the incident, the provincial commissioner established a team to track down the killers. The suspects were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning. More arrests are expected.

The four people, aged 18 to 38, are expected to appear in the Namakgale Magistrate's Court on Monday.



The police investigation was continuing, added Mojapelo.





