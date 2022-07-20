Four suspects arrested in connection with Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting

Four people have been arrested for a shooting at a Pietermaritzburg tavern earlier this month.

The shooting claimed four lives and left eight injured.

Police had previously taken two people in for questioning, but they were later released.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the Samkelisiwe Tavern shooting in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg.

Police spokesperson Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the men would appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

On Saturday, 9 July, gunmen opened fire on the tavern, killing four people and leaving eight people wounded.

The shooting occurred just hours before 15 people were shot dead in the tavern massacre in Nomzamo, Soweto, which brought safety at taverns under the spotlight. That same weekend, a shooting also took place at a Katlehong tavern, bringing the accumulated death toll to 22.

In the week that followed, police took two men in for questioning in connection with the Pietermaritzburg shooting. They were later released from custody. At the time, the police declined to provide any details, saying the investigation was at a sensitive stage.

The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority later suspended the liquor licence of the tavern for three months.

Liquor authority spokesperson Nomthandazo Dlamini said the decision came after "an internal investigation which sought to determine if there were any breaches of the liquor licence conditions by the owner of the outlet".

According to Dlamini, the investigation found that the licensee had not adhered to security commitments made in the application documents.